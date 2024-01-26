Google & Danfoss Enter AI & Energy Efficiency Partnership

Google and Danfoss are entering into a strategic partnership focused around AI and energy efficiency.

With a motto of Danfoss’ being ‘the greenest energy is the energy we don't use’, the Danish multinational company is helping implement sustainable cooling systems for Google data centres and to design systems that reuse their excess heat, with Google also helping Danfoss in return. Their end of the bargain will see the Big Five company’s Cloud Gen AI capabilities leveraged to optimise the customer experience, streamline internal work processes and improve productivity across Danfoss.

This is not the first time the two powerhouses have come together in the name of energy and the planet, with them both being among the founders of the Net Zero Innovation Hub alongside Schneider Electric and Microsoft. The consortium, founded in September 2023, is currently on the hunt for a new CEO to drive its goal to help to further accelerate the decarbonisation of the data centre industry.

Using the latest AI advances and promoting energy efficiency in data centres

Danfoss Turbocor compressors, which will be implemented in Google data centre facilities, will provide the technology company with highly reliable, highly efficient solutions when expertly applied by OEM partners. The systems will improve the energy efficiency of the data centres and decarbonise heating and cooling systems. Danfoss’ heat reuse modules will also make it possible for Google to capture and reuse heat, utilising it as a renewable energy source to supply heating on site and to neighbouring buildings, as well as the wider community and other industries with a need for heat in their processes. This will be harnessed across Europe and North America, with plans to extend this further.

Danfoss Climate Solutions’ President, Jürgen Fischer, said: “We want to revolutionise how we build and decarbonise data centres together with our customers. When we partner up across industries, like we have done with Google, we accelerate this development towards building better and more sustainable data centres — using technologies available today.”

This sentiment has been echoed by J.P. Clausen, Google Vice President of Data Center Innovation, who added: “This is a great example of a partnership utilising each other’s strengths and using technology to optimise the customer experience, increase productivity and reach sustainability goals. Danfoss is a leader in energy efficiency, and these solutions help support Google’s 2030 goal of running our data centres on carbon-free energy 24/7. We’re happy to deliver AI innovation through Google Cloud, enabling businesses like Danfoss to operate in new and smarter ways.”

Danfoss’ sustainable solutions