Sustainability LIVE in NYC an Event for Energy Leaders
Sustainability LIVE is heading to New York for Climate Week NYC, one of the largest annual climate events, featuring over 500 events across New York City.
Launching a groundbreaking New York Cliamte Week accredited summit focused on sustainability strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC offers a platform for leading organisations to promote long-term climate goals and strategies.
Networking and learning opportunities
Join our community of leading CSOs to listen, learn, and network on how to develop sustainability plans, harness operational power, influence brands, and use technology for a better future.
This one-day summit, held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison, combines keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions, and panels, providing a unique networking and learning experience.
Our expansion into New York continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement. The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand. It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off! Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media & Sustainability Magazine
Introducing the CSO Network
One brand… One network… One pledge… The CSO Network by invitation only provides an exclusive platform to listen, learn and network with the world’s best CSOs.
Nothing but knowledge, nothing but the network… The CSO Network is an exclusive platform tailored for Chief Sustainability Officers of leading global brands, where those part of the network can access tailored content, networking opportunities and resources aimed at empowering sustainability leaders.
Launching 10 September 2024…
Top 250 Companies in Sustainability
Launching soon, the Top 250 Companies in Sustainability celebrates industry leaders driving the sustainability movement. This supplement features a diverse range of sectors, including energy, technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, automotive, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, real estate, logistics, food and beverages, media, chemicals, and professional services.
Sustainability Magazine is proud to honour these 250 companies and all those innovating and growing the sustainable movement.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24th September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
