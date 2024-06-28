How Ampace’s Innovations are Revolutionising Energy Storage

At ees Europe in Munich, CTO Dr Qingfeng Yuan and Jason Zhu, President of Ampace's ESS Department, exhibited Ampace’s latest technological advancements, as well as the economic benefits they bring to customers.

Ampace's innovations poised to transform the global transition to green energy

Speaking with Energy Digital at Ampace’s ees Europe stand, Dr Yuan shares how Ampace leverages the decades of expertise from its parent companies to help drive what he says is innovation in three business fields.

He affirms that safety is the company’s first priority, with reliability, performance and user experience coming thereafter, although he acknowledges that all these objectives are interconnected.

“Our Energy storage products are quite comprehensive,” he says “We can provide cells, modules, packs and all the total solutions. The cell formats are also quite flexible. We cover everything behind the meter, from C&I to residential ESS, UPS, telecom base stations, portable power stations and RV (recreational vehicle) energy storage.”

“We attach great importance to R&D investment, allocating 10% of our total revenue to this area to ensure quality improvement and to cater to safer and more reliable applications.”