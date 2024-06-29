ABB Future-Proofs Energy with Power Plant Modernisation

“Modernisation projects such as Nordværk prove that legacy breakers can be upgraded with minimal downtime. Spare parts are readily available for the new equipment, which is not only more reliable but also future-proofed with the possibility for advanced monitoring and communication.”

In the case of Nordværk, the entire exchange process was completed in just 10 minutes per breaker. This efficiency, as highlighted by Claus, was critical for the plant.

ABB’s commitment to sustainable innovation

ABB’s modernisation project at Nordværk serves as a compelling case study for other businesses where uptime is crucial, demonstrating that legacy systems can indeed be upgraded efficiently and effectively.

This ties in with ABB’s commitment to sustainable innovation. As a global technology leader in electrification and automation, the brand continues to drive innovations that transform industrial operations, enhance energy efficiency and support a low-carbon society.

Its history of excellence spans back more than 130 years of excellence, and its workforce of more than 100,000 employees propels the brand to the forefront of technological advancements that enable a sustainable and resource-efficient future.

