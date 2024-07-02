Google and BlackRock Partner to Boost Solar Energy in Taiwan

“This is just another example of how we are focusing on collaboration across the industry and around the world to innovate models for development to decarbonise our electric grids,” Amanda said

Google is committed to reaching net-zero emissions across all operations and value chains by 2030. This includes a goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where they operate. Achieving this requires both commercial efforts and broader changes in energy systems.

Amanda continued: “The path to reach these goals is challenging and requires both commercial efforts and broader energy systems change.”

Overcoming regional challenges

The investment addresses the unique challenges APAC countries face with new carbon-free energy. Many regions struggle with land constraints, low availability of scalable wind and solar resources, and high construction costs. Therefore, as Amanda said, fossil fuels — including imported coal and natural gas — generate nearly 85% of Taiwan's electricity.

To counter these obstacles, companies can play a crucial role in developing new strategies to increase renewable energy supplies and promote emerging technologies.

The investment in NGP will provide development capital for its 1GW solar projects and catalyse further equity and debt financing.

“We expect to procure up to 300MW of solar energy from this pipeline through PPAs and the associated energy attribute certificates to help meet electricity demand from our data centre campus, cloud region and office operations in Taiwan,” Amanda said

Unlocking regional decarbonisation

David Giordano, BlackRock’s Global Head of Climate Infrastructure, added: “As we witness growth in demand for digital services, powered by AI and data-centric technologies, it becomes imperative to invest in clean energy."

This partnership with Google underscores their shared commitment to driving a low-carbon economy.

Kate Brandt, Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer, continued: “This investment will help Google decarbonise our operations and value chain in Taiwan, while paving the way for new partnership models that can accelerate the clean energy transition globally.”