ABB & Ndustrial: Pioneering AI-Powered Energy Management

The collaboration instigated by this injection of money — of an undisclosed amount — integrates AI-powered energy management solutions into ABB’s digital and sustainability portfolios, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of industrial operations globally.

Ndustrial: What is it and what will it achieve?

By delivering a real-time industrial intelligence platform, Ndustrial enables companies to gain new levels of insight into their business processes.

This is done through its technology which helps companies measure and reduce their energy intensity. By integrating multiple data sources such as weather, market rates, equipment performance, industrial process outputs, companies can analyse, optimise and predict their energy usage and costs per unit of production with Ndustrial.

As a result, real-time decisions can be made and businesses can access actionable insights and automated control, specific to the industry, facility or production line being optimised.

To date, Ndustrial has helped companies avoid more than US$100 million in energy costs in the last decade. One of its clients, global cold storage leader Lineage, saw a 30% reduction in both energy costs and energy intensity over a seven-year period, equivalent to powering 250,000 homes annually.

“In a world preoccupied with AI that often delivers nebulous benefits, Ndustrial stands out for our decade of experience quantifying impressive payoffs from machine learning optimisations,” Ndustrial’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer John Crawford said. “Our team of industrial engineers and software developers have created a new kind of energy management system for industrial operations.