Capgemini: People critical to shift energy transition dial

“There is no question that governments and businesses have a large role to play, especially around ensuring affordability for consumers, however, without the public on board, moving the needle is going to be a lot harder.”

On this, Capgemini’s report calls for a change in public perception which it feels is crucial in driving governments and those in power towards reform. For example, shifting the perception that the lifestyle choices needed to meet net zero goals are inaccessible to the majority on a financial basis or on the rationale the impact of one person won’t make a difference.

This however is not the case, as the ‘EcoMode’ campaign in the UK saw households achieve a remarkable 12% reduction in energy consumption as a result of the impact of individual actions on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Other key observations from the report include:

Global renewable capacity needs to triple. While US$1.3 trillion of energy transition investments in 2022 was a record, it needs to accelerate to US$5tn per annum to align with a net zero emissions pathway.

Electricity consumption will have to quadruple by 2050 to hit decarbonisation objectives, with more than 75% of it supplied by wind and solar.

Reaching decarbonisation goals will not happen without nuclear and so it is imperative there is a focus on extending its capacity. Nuclear capacity will have to triple by 2050 to achieve net zero carbon.

Other highlights of the report delve into future-proofing against supply impacts caused by political unrest and ensuring energy sovereignty and how energy assets adaptations are necessary to combat the impacts of global warming and exceptional weather events.

The full Capgemini report is available here.

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.