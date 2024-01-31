Top 10 Energy Consultants

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that renewable energy will need to account for at least 65% of global electricity generation by 2030. As well as this, the Paris Agreement dictates that zero-carbon solutions could be competitive in sectors representing more than 70% of global emissions no later than 2030. With this in mind, we showcase some of the top consultants aiding equally large energy companies in their pursuit of a greener future.
10. Bain & Company
Advising global leaders on their most critical issues and opportunities, Bain & Co has worked across more than 1,400 oil and gas consulting projects, helping turn its clients into leaner and more agile organisations. Energy consultancy has been a part of Bain & Company for decades, and, in turn, it has made a name in offering breakthrough solutions for clients in every sector of the industry. Its energy and natural resources expertise covers the likes of post-merger integration, supply-chain optimisation, cost transformation and B2B go-to-market strategies.
It also has more than 60 experts in the Bain Advisory Network dedicated to energy and natural resource industries, and has served more than 950 clients on in excess of 3,500 natural resource and energy consulting projects in the last decade.
9. KPMG
KPMG works with some of the largest companies in the world to drive positive, sustainable change in 155 countries.
With significant changes under way in the energy sector and those operating within it having to constantly adapt, KPMG supports the sector through said shifts to adapt to survive and make a positive impact. For example, KPMG works with the Energy Institute on the Statistical Review of World Energy, which provides free data on energy production, consumption, trade and emissions to support the global effort to achieve net zero.
Working across both oil & gas and energy & utilities, ADL is focused on the shift to a more sustainable future by emphasising while the energy industry is going through a period of rapid change — and is undeniably at a tipping point — its consulting experts are on hand to help clients navigate the changing landscape, cope with complex challenges, innovate and adopt new technologies that will shape the world for years to come.
It has expertise in an array of areas, including power generation, renewables and energy efficiency and water and waste management.
With its hands-on experience helping clients close the gap between expectations and reality, Roland Berger’s energy and utilities arm supports purposeful growth and sustainability. Whether it be fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy or the generation and distribution of power, it can advise headline-hitting areas such as decarbonisation, floated capital markets, sustainability, the circular economy, new energy infrastructure markets and digital operations, giving strategic, practical and entrepreneurial insights and advice.
A global management consultancy firm, McKinsey & Company strives for world-shaping client impact. Alongside impactful support for clients, the company also reports on the world’s energy, providing insight to their clients and beyond. The firm’s solutions include electric power and AI productivity specialisms, with more than US$60m saved in just one year of work through AI through a Vistra Corp partnership to improve efficiency and reduce emissions using AI.
McKinsey offers electric power and natural gas consulting, helps clients in the oil and gas industries, as well as renewables and global energy and materials.
Working with energy companies to work for the future, BCG helps the industry to decarbonise, fund the transition to renewables and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Its solution-oriented approach often uses its AI expertise to ensure that clients always have their best foot forwards. Its specialties encompass the entire energy industry, including energy transition, power and utilities, oil and gas and climate change and sustainability, as well as energy insights and thought leadership and offering low-carbon solutions.
4. PwC
With decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitisation transforming the power and utilities landscape according to PwC, the consultancy giant works with partners globally to combat not only energy use on a macro scale, but also micro-sustainability. As part of this, the firm acknowledges that small steps working alongside large-scale changes will support its clients in achieving net zero.
It has a well-established energy, utilities and resources sector services arm that supports companies in and around the energy sector. Elisabeth Hunt was announced as PwC’s Energy and Resources Sector Leader in June 2023.
3. Accenture
Considered one of the world’s largest consulting firms in the world, Accenture, and specifically its Principal Director - Energy Services Chris Ronketti, advocates for reduction in fuel poverty. The firm offers consultancy services across all energy subjects, including oil & gas, renewables, utilities and transition services. Aiding energy companies in navigating the complexities of the industry, especially in working toward net zero and other energy targets, Accenture helps the industry adapt to market changes, improve operational efficiency and embrace technological advancements.
2. Deloitte
Copy (max 150 words): Deloitte works to deliver the latest insights on clean-energy innovation, decarbonisation, sustainability, and digital transformation to its clients globally, working for a sustainable and resilient future. It covers the likes of energy, resources & industrials, power & utilities and energy & environment social impact consulting through its services.
Deloitte’s Senior Partner and Global Energy and Chemicals Leader John England has been with the company for more than three decades, where he began in energy and resources — then specialising in oil and gas.
Speaking in an article contribution to Forbes, England advocates for action in making clean energy more accessible and a more tangible method of reaching clean energy targets. “A larger acceleration of clean energy investment may require more time for demand to develop and technologies to mature”, he says.
1. EY
EY works to transform businesses globally and provide insight into trends and collaborating to ‘build a better working world’. Offering an array of services across the energy & resources sector, EY recognises the need for maximised value in energy decisions, and the long term impact that those will have both on the planet and the company.
Working across renewable energy transition, energy management, power and utilities, it has heavily invested in energy consulting in recent years. In 2022, for example, EY pledged to invest £100m (US$126.7m) in its net zero consultancy division
As well as this, EY produces a detailed annual report, the Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), which houses data on the current acceleration of green energy transformation. RECAI incorporates insights into market conditions and regional developments taking place which informs the wider energy industry.
