Top 10 Energy Consultants

10. Bain & Company

Advising global leaders on their most critical issues and opportunities, Bain & Co has worked across more than 1,400 oil and gas consulting projects, helping turn its clients into leaner and more agile organisations. Energy consultancy has been a part of Bain & Company for decades, and, in turn, it has made a name in offering breakthrough solutions for clients in every sector of the industry. Its energy and natural resources expertise covers the likes of post-merger integration, supply-chain optimisation, cost transformation and B2B go-to-market strategies.

It also has more than 60 experts in the Bain Advisory Network dedicated to energy and natural resource industries, and has served more than 950 clients on in excess of 3,500 natural resource and energy consulting projects in the last decade.