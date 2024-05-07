Virgin Media O2 Emission Reductions Same as 15,000 Homes

In 2023, Virgin Media O2 reduced its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by just shy of a quarter — equivalent to emissions caused by the annual combined energy usage of 14,883 homes.

Virgin Media O2 setting energy reduction example

Since launching the Better Connections Plan, Virgin Media O2’s sustainability strategy, the company has continued to make significant sustainability strides.

It is on track to meet its goal of slashing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% by 2025.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said: “We are supporting decarbonisation through the products and services we provide, encouraging circular actions among consumers, cutting our own use of plastic, and stepping up to support the communities we serve through initiatives designed to boost skills, tackle digital exclusion and provide free data and devices to those in need.