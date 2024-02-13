Vertiv and Telefónica: Green Tech for Efficient Connectivity
Global tech company Vertiv is advancing its partnership with Telefónica, a leading telecom service provider with a customer base exceeding 384 million, with the objective of launching a groundbreaking initiative focused on enhancing energy efficiency.
Vertiv is an experienced partner that knows our infrastructure very well, so it is the right company to take on this innovative project, Enrique Blanco, Global CTIO at Telefónica said, emphasising that this venture aligns with the telco's commitment to achieving ambitious energy and emissions targets.
Powering efficiency: Vertiv and Telefónica’s collaborative vision
Telefónica's targets include a 90% reduction in energy consumption per unit of traffic (MWh/PB) by 2025, a corresponding 90% reduction in Scope 1 and2 emissions by 2030 and aspiring to be a net-zero emissions company by 2040 across its entire value chain.
“We are aware that the best kilowatt is the one we do not consume,” Blanco added. “We don't want to stop here, so we will extend this successful project to as many locations as possible.”
Innovative model: Energy Savings as a Service (ESaaS)
The collaboration between Vertiv and Telefónica introduces an innovative model known as Energy Savings as a Service (ESaaS). This pioneering approach involves a technology manufacturer partner investing, operating and maintaining critical infrastructure. Vertiv's role in upgrading Telefónica's key facilities is pivotal to achieving significant energy savings and reducing emissions.
Pablo Ledesma, Director of Network, Services and IT Engineering and Operations at Telefónica Spain, highlights the challenges faced in ensuring specialised maintenance of the infrastructure. However, he emphasises the substantial benefits, such as adopting cutting-edge technology for cloud and edge services.
“We also want to improve the air conditioning systems throughout the technical telecoms sites to achieve maximum energy savings,” he said.
The positive impact that this initiative can bring is highlighted by Karsten Winther, President for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, who underlines the positive financial impact of this innovative model. Telefónica anticipates a reduction in both energy costs and carbon footprint, enabling the company to channel 100% of its resources into core business activities. He said: “This pioneering model has been successfully implemented with Telefónica and is replicable in other sites and countries, allowing organisations to benefit from more efficiency and cost savings.”
Replicating success: Vertiv’s global green tech leadership
Vertiv's collaboration with Telefónica not only sets a precedent for energy efficiency but also positions Vertiv as a leader in providing state-of-the-art critical infrastructure and technology for global organisations.
”This puts Vertiv in a great position to help companies reduce their energy consumption by providing state-of-the-art critical infrastructure, technology and experienced talent,” he concluded. “The success of this model establishes a blueprint for organisations worldwide to embrace green technology, fostering efficiency and sustainability.
