Vertiv and Telefónica: Green Tech for Efficient Connectivity

Global tech company Vertiv is advancing its partnership with Telefónica, a leading telecom service provider with a customer base exceeding 384 million, with the objective of launching a groundbreaking initiative focused on enhancing energy efficiency.

Vertiv is an experienced partner that knows our infrastructure very well, so it is the right company to take on this innovative project, Enrique Blanco, Global CTIO at Telefónica said, emphasising that this venture aligns with the telco's commitment to achieving ambitious energy and emissions targets.

Powering efficiency: Vertiv and Telefónica’s collaborative vision

Telefónica's targets include a 90% reduction in energy consumption per unit of traffic (MWh/PB) by 2025, a corresponding 90% reduction in Scope 1 and2 emissions by 2030 and aspiring to be a net-zero emissions company by 2040 across its entire value chain.

“We are aware that the best kilowatt is the one we do not consume,” Blanco added. “We don't want to stop here, so we will extend this successful project to as many locations as possible.”

Innovative model: Energy Savings as a Service (ESaaS)