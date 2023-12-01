200 call for global fossil fuels phase out pledge at COP28

“We have an important role to play in sending a clear signal about our future energy use, which is rapidly becoming cleaner through renewables. We are taking action and working toward phasing out our use of fossil fuels. That is why we are setting science-based targets, developing climate transition action plans, investing in net-zero solutions and disclosing our progress. Climate action is good for business now and in the future.”

The document goes on to urge for collaboration between businesses and policymakers to secure capital, action net-zero targets and set enabling conditions, policies, regulations and investments for a just clean energy transition to seek outcomes “that will lay the groundwork to transform the global energy system towards a full phase-out of unabated fossil fuels and halve emissions this decade”.

The open letter laying out the demands for a fossil fuel phase out first launched in October and had initial backing from more than 130 companies, which has gained momentum in the run up to the annual UNFCCC event.

Sony, Virgin Media O2, DHL and Coca Cola Europacific Partners are among the most recent signatories of the letter.

Will a commitment to phasing out fossil fuels come out of COP28?

A whole host of countries have previously shared their support for a final agreement from the UAE-hosted talks to include a commitment to phasing all fossil fuels worldwide. However, the stringent measure is expected to be met with fierce opposition from countries who are oil and gas-producing giants.

Speaking to The Times, former UK Prime Minister and Chair of green organisation Aldersgate Group Theresa May urged the UK government to stop approving new domestic oil and gas fields as advised by leading scientists and field specialists.

“I take a different view from the government on the oil and gas licences,” she said. “This is about a phase-out and, ultimately, that is what it has to be about in terms of fossil fuels.”

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.