An industrial engineer with a Bachelor of Engineering in European Logistics Management from Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences in Germany and the Netherlands’ Fontys University of Applied Sciences, EDF Renewables North America’s Senior Director of Supply Chain Dirk Ruitenberg laid a foundation for his upcoming career by majoring in Distribution Logistics, Facility Layout Planning and Materials and Inventory Management. He then went on to obtain a Master of Science in International Logistics from the University of Plymouth Business School in the UK. It was here that he focused on strategies to optimise the distribution network of Bayer CropScience France for his thesis, modelling the supply chain structure and numerous scenarios with a network optimisation software.

Ruitenberg always knew he wanted to work in logistics. He was inspired by the best friend of his eldest brother — 12 years his senior — to pursue studying logistics, with said friend now being a key figure in global shipping.

This kickstarted a supply chain career that spans two decades, 17 of which in the renewables sector and 15 working in management.

His energy-centric journey started in 2007 when he moved to Spain, working for Acciona Energy, firstly as a Purchasing Specialist before working up to a Project Manager role for International Logistics where he managed construction logistics for a 46MW PV Solar project in Portugal the following year before moving on to coordinate spare parts logistics for international subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Australia, South Korea and Mexico.

Promotions continued to roll in for Ruitenberg from there, moving up to Logistics Managerand getting involved in the corporate implementation of SAP, and establishing the Procurement function for North America from scratch. Becoming Director of Supply Chain, he moved over to support the development, construction and operation of utility scale wind, solar and battery storage projects until moving to his current position at EDF Renewables in 2019.

Now responsible for understanding the overall current state of supply chain and providing clear direction, business analysis and metrics around recommendations for continuous improvement, Ruitenberg’s strong analytical and problem-solving skills and data-driven mindset is key to his work.

“The role was a perfect match for me as it offered the professional growth I was looking for,” he explains. “But most importantly, in this role I have the ability to initiate a supply chain transformation project with the clear objective to support continued growth, improve spend control and deliver cost savings.

“A lot of my decision making is based on metrics and KPIs. Data helps me understand and break down complex processes, which allows me to then find ways to improve. Although I don’t have a formal six sigma certification, I have been applying a Define, Measure, Analyse, Improve and Control (DMAIC) problem-solving approach throughout most of my career.”

His problem-solving brain is well-equipped to deal with the management of change, something frequent in an ever-evolving sphere like renewables.

Ruitenberg continues: “Changing an organisation’s thinking and behaviour with regards to procurement and inventory management processes takes inspiration, persuasion and coordination of large multidisciplinary groups of internal stakeholders. It’s essential that my direct reports and their teams act as change agents — which means the need to understand and share my vision, so that I can rely on delegating authority and accountability comfortably.”

Being in the business of change — and for good — is core to what drives Ruitenberg in his role day-to-day. Inspired to play his part in laying the foundations for a better future for his loved ones, specifically his children, he helps pioneer good practice in the relatively new industry of renewables.

“It's dynamic, it's exciting,” he says. “There's tremendous growth in renewables and many companies haven't spent a lot of time in setting up formal processes and controls around supply chain because it’s always been about growing, building and developing new projects.

“The way many companies in this industry are organised with relatively flat hierarchies, you can make swift decisions and drive positive change quickly. And that's different in the more mature industries like automotive or chemicals where things are fairly set and you're trying to scratch out the last couple of percent or decimals in renewables. There's a lot of levers still to be pulled. And for someone that's involved in supply chain transformation projects, it's really rewarding.”​​​​​​​



