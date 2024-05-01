Simón Bolívar Foundation’s Humanitarian Mission

Take a moment to delve into the work of the Simón Bolívar Foundation, CITGO Petroleum Corporation’s non-profit foundation, and its President, Mariela Poleo. The Foundation delivers grant funding to support victims of disaster, poverty and conflict due to a complex humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and a mass exodus of migrants fleeing in search of a better life in more stable countries.

Qualifying and providing access to grants for initial aid and long-term support for medicine, nutrition and wellbeing, especially for mothers and children in and from Venezuela, the Foundation is a critical party in delivering grant programmes and backs multiple charitable organisations that kindly devote their support to the cause.

Join us as we unravel the layers of this complex narrative, exploring the human cost of economic instability and the resilient spirit of those striving for a brighter future amidst adversity.

