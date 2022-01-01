Meralco embraces digital transformation with operational technology as it provides heightened customer experience through AI and automation…
Leading European energy infrastructure provider Snam is transforming itself in readiness for sustainable sources of energy…
Digitalisation can be achieved fast without too much legacy: we learn from IMI's Emad Al Humam about the Smart Shipyard of the future…
Enel X is Enel Group’s global business; providing sustainable and innovative solutions in renewable energy, electric mobility and energy efficiency…
Hervé Suquet, VP Orange’s Energy Group, talks energy efficiency, and how to better serve communities while ensuring the road to Net Zero Carbon.…
SSE’s Ronnie Fleming and Chris Platts discuss SSE’s digital transformation agenda and its commitment to a net zero transition and sustainability that makes…
Ian Robinson, CIO and Adrian Langdon, Executive Manager System Operations at WaterNSW discuss the company’s business transformation agenda…
Marshall Choy, VP Product, and Director Vijay Tatkar outline SambaNova’s sharp growth, Dataflow-as-a-service offering and broad range of AI opportunities…