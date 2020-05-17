Apple to Build Nation's Largest Private Solar Farm

According to Apple's 2012 environmental update, its new data center in Maiden, N.C., is one of the most energy efficient facilities of its kind--the largest end user-owned solar array in the U.S.

The 100-acre, 20 megawatt facility will supply the huge power needs of the facility with an upwards of 42 million kWh of clean, renewable energy annually. Later on this year, Apple will also build a 5-megawatt fuel cell installation, which it claims will be the largest non-utility fuel cell installation operating in the country.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Navy's 1.3 MW Solar Array at SPAWAR Complex

World's Largest Molten Salt Solar Tower Plant Completed

February's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

Displaying a plethora of other eco-conscious features, the Maiden data center will include high-efficiency LED lighting, power distribution at higher voltages to increase efficiency, chilled water storage and air cooling system and a white roof to provide maximum solar reflectivity.

In addition to being LEED Platinum certified, Apple is tackling other environmental issues in relation to its employees. The company has implemented commuter transit programs and is working on initiatives to reduce solid waste and water usage among its employees.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP