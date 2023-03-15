Top 10 sustainable data centre companies

According to Global Data, global data centre revenues in 2030 will reach $948 billion. While this is promising news for the tech sector at large, growth at such exponential rates does not come without an environmental price to pay.

To give readers an idea of some numbers, data centres collectively make up 1-1.5% of global electricity consumption. Growth is happening apace, and the energy data centres consume is due to quadruple by the end of the decade. Sustainability, therefore, must be integrated into their design to avoid any net zero aims being a pipe dream

Energy Digital takes a look at the top 10 data centres making sizable strides within the sustainability field.

When Greenpeace offers its plaudits, paying attention is not a bad idea. The data centre company received the highest rating for any type of company in its Clicking Clean Report. No doubt, the fact that they have been running on renewable energy since 2016 has a good deal to do with this.

And it’s not just Greenpeace: the S&P has also given Switch its highest environmental rating, the global ratings company underscoring both social and governance standards.

A heavy hitter within the Asia-Pacific region is AirTrunk. It was founded in 2015 and articulates its vision “to continuously redefice and deliver the hyperscale data centres of tomorrow, in order to meet the needs of the world’s most influential technology companies today and in the future.”

Regarding its operations, one area of note is the fact that it optimises water efficiency through water conservation efforts. As a token devotion to the cause of sustainability, they are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

EdgeConneX is riding the wave of the $1,7bn in sustainability funding it realised earlier this year. The company's ESG sustainability strategy aims mean that EdgeConneX will, by 2030, be a carbon-, waste-, and water-neutral data center provider, developing and operating a data center platform powered by 100% renewable energy.

