Andreas Flourou
Interview
April 05, 2024

Andreas Flourou

Group Head of Mobility at Red Sea Global (RSG)

Red Sea Global
Hospitality Company Red Sea Global is Welcoming Electric Vehicles in Saudi Arabia with Solar Energy, Hydrogen and Electric Transport

Red Sea Global (RSG) is quickly becoming one of the largest integrated development companies in the Middle East - and it aims to become the largest in the world. The hospitality giant is developing several destinations on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, amid turtles and mangroves. 

By 2030, when the destination reaches full completion, The Red Sea will be home to 50 hotels across island and inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B and leisure facilities.

Only 22 of the more than 90 islands at The Red Sea destination are being developed, with nine islands designated as conservation areas. Development is limited to accommodate no more than 1 million visitors a year. The building’s development side of things touches 2% of the entire area, so Red Sea Global is focused on its ethos of sustainability and environmentalism.

Red Sea Global is a founding member of Vision 2030, which has several pillars. One of them is a diversification of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, moving away from traditional reliance on oil-centric industries. Tourism is firmly on that map and is one of the main drivers creating jobs for Saudis and developing talented young people into future leaders. 

Andreas Flourou has been with Red Sea Global since 2017. Since then, he has taken two main roles - firstly, in leading corporate services, which meant setting up the business, IT admin and ordering HR functions, before moving seamlessly into overseeing mobility operations. 

“It’s an absolutely huge destination for us to develop,” says Flourou. “We have already opened two hotels and are well under way to opening further resorts this year and next, with construction actively progressing toward the completion of Shura Island. This is the culmination of Phase 1, which will see 16 hotels. Outside of that, we have more projects in the pipeline, including AMAALA.”

There are thousands of people at The Red Sea site, building infrastructure and hotels. 

“We've had to build our own accommodation. Turtle Bay, where I am today, is a community of residential and office buildings, which ultimately will house 40,000 people working in our hotels,” Flourou adds. “Today we accommodate 15,000 construction workers and contractors here on site.”

Beyond the infrastructural and technological feats, RSG's venture is a cornerstone for societal impact. The creation of a self-sufficient village not only addresses the accommodation needs of the workforce but also fosters a sense of community. Job creation, particularly in the local context, is a testament to RSG's commitment to developing not just a destination but a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the region's residents.


Breaking new ground with Red Sea Global 

His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs in Saudi Arabia, is Chairman of the Board at Red Sea Global. 

“Our country is rich in its natural resources. We are not dependent solely on oil for our energy needs. Our real wealth lies in the ambition of our people and the potential of our younger generation. They are our nation’s pride and the architects of our future,” said His Royal Highness, in his Vision 2030 leadership message. 

CEO John Pagano reports directly to His Royal Highness. 

“The project is a fundamental pillar of Vision 2030 and sustainable tourism is one of the areas that His Royal Highness takes great pride in - as do we,” says Flourou. “The economic implications of RSG's venture echo the broader goals of Vision 2030. Beyond diversifying the economy, RSG becomes a catalyst for economic growth, creating a ripple effect that extends to various sectors. The visionary approach adopted by RSG aligns with Vision 2030's ambition to transform Saudi Arabia into a global economic powerhouse.”

The company is constantly being challenged and encouraged to look at things differently, especially in terms of sustainability and construction.

Read the full story HERE.

RSG Plane
RSG Airplane and EV Cars
RSG Sea Plane
RSG Yacht
Author
Helen Sydney Adams
Companies
Red Sea Global
Executives
Andreas Flourou

