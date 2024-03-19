bp pulse Acquires one of Europe’s Largest Truck Stops
bp’s EV charging brand, bp pulse, has acquired Ashford International Truckstop in Kent, UK — one of the largest truck stops in Europe — as part of its wider plans to roll out a pan-European network to support electric truck charging.
bp is working to create a network of mobility hubs along key British and European logistics corridors which will provide freight operators with a range of energy options to support fleets as they work to decarbonise.
The site is close to the port of Dover, the busiest international ferry port in the UK, which processes 2.4 million trucks per year. It is also in close proximity to the Channel Tunnel, the only fixed link between Britain and the European mainland. More than 3.5 million HGVs cross the English Channel annually.
bp pulse: Aiding the transition to net zero
Stefan von Dobschütz, General Manager for Europe at bp pulse, is firm in the belief that bp’s acquisition of the site will play a key role in supporting HGV operators transitioning to EVs.
“For fleet operators to consider going electric, they must be confident that the infrastructure is in place to support them,” he said. “That is why we are thrilled to have secured the land to a crucial site near Dover as we strive to meet the evolving needs of HGV operators transitioning to EVs.”
As an EV charging business, bp pulse is laser focused on reimagining energy to benefit both people and the planet. It is working to be a net zero business by 2050 at the latest and is empowered in helping others do the same.
Fueling the drive to decarbonise road transportation, bp pulse provides innovative energy and mobility solutions to help fleets of all shapes and sizes decarbonise, with 1.8 million fleet drivers supported across Europe alone. This includes bp providing fuels, charging and convenience offers across key logistics routes.
“This acquisition will be a great addition to our offering,” Alex Eftimiu, VP Fleet Europe at bp added.
Ashford International Truckstop
As highlighted by Stefan, Ashford International Truckstop is in a prime location to help bp pulse and the wider bp on its electrification pursuit.
“The location of this truck stop aligns with our mission to provide accessible and strategically positioned charging infrastructure for our customers along the major truck corridors in Europe,” he added.
“Now we need to unlock the EV charging potential at this site. We look forward to working with national energy infrastructure partners to facilitate timely power connections for our ambitious project.”
It is predicted the site can host around 20 mega-watt chargers (MCS) as well as 10 x 400kW and 125 x 100 kW chargers, depending on power connection availability and the pace of electrification across the road freight sector in the UK and Europe. bp hopes to have the inaugural mega-watt chargers in place from 2026. This infrastructure has the capacity to fully charge an HGV in up to 45 minutes, facilitating around 500km in onward range.
The 21-acre site, currently owned by the GSE Group, already offers 660 secure parking bays and convenience services for HGV drivers.
GSE Group’s Chairman Darrell Healey said: “We know the industry, including many of our clients, want to go electric. They will need convenient and quick charging infrastructure in the right locations, which is why the combination of the truck stop at Ashford and bp pulse works so well.
“Our knowledge and experience of operating arguably the best truck stop in the UK, combined with bp pulse’s capabilities in building the EV charging infrastructure required by our existing and future customers, is a perfect partnership. We're looking forward to seeing our site evolve and serve such e-trucks and to continue to explore other potential truck stop projects in the UK.”
