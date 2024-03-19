bp pulse Acquires one of Europe’s Largest Truck Stops

Ashford International Truckstop

As highlighted by Stefan, Ashford International Truckstop is in a prime location to help bp pulse and the wider bp on its electrification pursuit.

“The location of this truck stop aligns with our mission to provide accessible and strategically positioned charging infrastructure for our customers along the major truck corridors in Europe,” he added.

“Now we need to unlock the EV charging potential at this site. We look forward to working with national energy infrastructure partners to facilitate timely power connections for our ambitious project.”

It is predicted the site can host around 20 mega-watt chargers (MCS) as well as 10 x 400kW and 125 x 100 kW chargers, depending on power connection availability and the pace of electrification across the road freight sector in the UK and Europe. bp hopes to have the inaugural mega-watt chargers in place from 2026. This infrastructure has the capacity to fully charge an HGV in up to 45 minutes, facilitating around 500km in onward range.

The 21-acre site, currently owned by the GSE Group, already offers 660 secure parking bays and convenience services for HGV drivers.

GSE Group’s Chairman Darrell Healey said: “We know the industry, including many of our clients, want to go electric. They will need convenient and quick charging infrastructure in the right locations, which is why the combination of the truck stop at Ashford and bp pulse works so well.