Elsewedy Electric Celebrates 85 Years of Powering Progress
A leader providing integrated energy solutions worldwide, Elsewedy Electric has played a major part in shaping the global energy landscape.
And as it celebrates 85 years of business, the company reflects on its immense transformation journey from humble beginnings to a powerhouse in integrated energy solutions across MEA and beyond.
The brand now has a strong presence in more than 100 countries, solidifying its place as a key player in the energy industry and significant contributor to the development of energy infrastructure worldwide.
Elsewedy Electric at 85
Starting up as a trader in electrical equipment, the Elsewedy family established their business before the breaking of World War II. It wasn’t long however until the company started to evolve: first, in the 1960s, it developed to become the distributor for the only cable manufacturer in Egypt, pioneering the import and distribution of foreign-made cables in the country.
With a revenue of US$4.8bn in 2023, Elsewedy Electric has grown exponentially since its inception to now employ a workforce of more than 18,000 and with more than 20 subsidiaries underneath it. It now operates across five main sectors — wires, cables, and accessories; electrical products; engineering and construction; digital solutions; and infrastructure investments — with a prominent presence in 19 countries across the globe. Its relationship and operations in a multitude of other nations has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the Egyptian economy, with facilities across African and Asian countries and high-quality products to more than 110 countries around the world.
Marking the companies’ milestone 85th birthday, Elsewedy Electric’s President and CEO Ahmed Elsewedy, remarked, " As we celebrate 85 years of achievements, we reflect on what we were and what we have become as a result of our enduring commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainable growth. We are very proud to look back and see how we have evolved into a global force, contributing not only to the economic prosperity of Egypt but also making a significant impact on a global scale. Our journey reflects the dedication of our exceptional team, the strength of our partnerships, and our steadfast dedication to shaping a sustainable future.”
But it’s not just on this occasion that CEO Elsewady has championed the strides Elsewedy Electric has taken to become the energy giant it is today. “I have always been a firm believer in the quotes ‘change is the only constant’ and ‘there is no change without change’. For us to make a change in our world, economy, market, or even our products, we must be ready to change the way we think and the way we act.”
Elsewedy and Elsewedy Electric are proud that their expansion has not been at the expense of its moral compass. In the present day, it is a cheerleader for sustainable development efforts with green energy projects and smart cities in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Aligned with its 2030 sustainability strategy, the company aims to expand its positive impact globally, focusing on decarbonisation, digitisation and sustainable transformation.
Its achievements have been celebrated in recent years by the likes of Forbes, which ranks the firm as fourth in its Top 50 Listed Companies in Egypt, with The European celebrating the company as Best Integrated Energy & Infrastructure Solutions Provider – Africa, Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader – Egypt and Outstanding Achievements in Corporate Governance & Stakeholders Protection in North Africa.
