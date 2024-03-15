Elsewedy Electric Celebrates 85 Years of Powering Progress

The brand now has a strong presence in more than 100 countries, solidifying its place as a key player in the energy industry and significant contributor to the development of energy infrastructure worldwide.

Elsewedy Electric at 85

Starting up as a trader in electrical equipment, the Elsewedy family established their business before the breaking of World War II. It wasn’t long however until the company started to evolve: first, in the 1960s, it developed to become the distributor for the only cable manufacturer in Egypt, pioneering the import and distribution of foreign-made cables in the country.

With a revenue of US$4.8bn in 2023, Elsewedy Electric has grown exponentially since its inception to now employ a workforce of more than 18,000 and with more than 20 subsidiaries underneath it. It now operates across five main sectors — wires, cables, and accessories; electrical products; engineering and construction; digital solutions; and infrastructure investments — with a prominent presence in 19 countries across the globe. Its relationship and operations in a multitude of other nations has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the Egyptian economy, with facilities across African and Asian countries and high-quality products to more than 110 countries around the world.

Marking the companies’ milestone 85th birthday, Elsewedy Electric’s President and CEO Ahmed Elsewedy, remarked, " As we celebrate 85 years of achievements, we reflect on what we were and what we have become as a result of our enduring commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainable growth. We are very proud to look back and see how we have evolved into a global force, contributing not only to the economic prosperity of Egypt but also making a significant impact on a global scale. Our journey reflects the dedication of our exceptional team, the strength of our partnerships, and our steadfast dedication to shaping a sustainable future.”