Renewable Energy Articles

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Japanese trading and investment conglomerate Mitsui & Co becomes the first international company to invest in renewable green hydrogen company Lhyfe

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Onshore wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power is to build a 2MW wave energy power plant in Port Adriano on Spain's Balearic Islands

Vattenfall starts wireless EV charging trials in Sweden

Vattenfall's three-year induction charging point project with partners involves charging pads embedded in Gothenburg streets

SGN secures £29.9mn funding for hydrogen transmission

SGN's funding from Ofgem and gas distribution companies will determine whether UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas

Lhyfe and wpd Offshore plan 600MW green hydrogen site

Lhyfe and wpd Offshore sign MoU to develop one of the most ambitious green hydrogen projects in Europe at Storgrundet offshore wind farm

India joint venture aims to produce green hydrogen at scale

Indian Oil Corporation has teamed up with Larsen & Toubro and ReNew Power to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India

Nuclear and renewables to spearhead UK energy security

A new body, Great British Nuclear, will drive up to eight new reactor projects and the UK will ramp up offshore wind developments