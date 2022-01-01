Renewable Energy Articles

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS…
Japanese trading and investment conglomerate Mitsui & Co becomes the first international company to invest in renewable green hydrogen company Lhyfe…
Onshore wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power is to build a 2MW wave energy power plant in Port Adriano on Spain's Balearic Islands…
Vattenfall's three-year induction charging point project with partners involves charging pads embedded in Gothenburg streets…
SGN's funding from Ofgem and gas distribution companies will determine whether UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas…
Lhyfe and wpd Offshore sign MoU to develop one of the most ambitious green hydrogen projects in Europe at Storgrundet offshore wind farm…
Indian Oil Corporation has teamed up with Larsen & Toubro and ReNew Power to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India…
A new body, Great British Nuclear, will drive up to eight new reactor projects and the UK will ramp up offshore wind developments…