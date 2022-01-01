Oil & Gas Articles

Hypervine works with Scottish Water on cutting carbon

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

The complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud

Wood and Gassco partner with European energy supplies

Wood signs three-year contract with Norwegian operator Gassco to renovate gas receiving facilities across Europe

Infinity Park Derby spurs carbon neutral technology research

The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years

Digital technology key to energy efficiency says IPCC

Energy efficiency and cuts in energy consumption can be achieved using digital technologies, says IPCC Working Group III Vice Chair Diana Ürge-Vorsatz