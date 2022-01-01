Oil & Gas Articles

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms…
Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition…
Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry…
A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region…
Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud…
Wood signs three-year contract with Norwegian operator Gassco to renovate gas receiving facilities across Europe…
The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years…
Energy efficiency and cuts in energy consumption can be achieved using digital technologies, says IPCC Working Group III Vice Chair Diana Ürge-Vorsatz…