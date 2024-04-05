Shell has been building its network in the Philippines for 110 years. From first selling kerosene, then oil and gas, in 2024 it's now EV chargers and battery swapping technology that are on offer. Across 7,000 islands, 95% of the Filipino population can reach a Shell station within 20km — a station which offers more than just fuel.

Shell provides the best quality fuel for conventional cars and chargers for electric vehicles, as well as equipment for servicing and cleaning them. As fuel for the driver, the convenience stores attached to Shell’s stations offer a variety of food and drinks options. Shell wants to help customers on their journey — whether they’re walking or cycling, driving a car or riding in one, in a truck or on a motorbike. Shell's core mission is to power the progress of the nation, by providing cleaner energy solutions.

Mobility leadership at Shell Philippines

Randy Del Valle is the General Manager for Mobility Philippines at Shell. He studied Chemical Engineering in the Philippines and later completed his MBA at London Business School. As a General Manager for the Mobility Philippines, Del Valle leads the entire ecosystem of Shell’s mobility stations across the country.

“I manage a team that serves a million customers a day,” he says. “By the way, I'm also an EV driver.”

There's a huge element of operational excellence involved in Del Valle’s work — consistency in delivery of high-quality products, services, customer experience and safety.

“We serve the communities where we operate,” says Valle. “It's quite a joy because we bring in a number of jobs. On one typical site, we employ around 30 people in one station.”

Whether in the summer capital on the mountains of Baguio or the sprawls of Quezon City, Shell creates job opportunities that elevate the community. Del Valle believes that Shell empowers progress in communities and played a crucial role during the pandemic, as mobility stations remained open, making the country come through stronger after COVID-19. Even during this time, Shell continued its low emission investments — a pursuit that has already won Shell several internal and external awards. One came from the National Association of Convenience Stores Global, which recognised Shell Philippines as one of the most innovative and sustainable companies, across Asia and the Pacific.

“That was for our mobility transformation efforts, by offering new low emission products,” says Del Valle. “Another recognition came from the Property Awards — we were the only energy company that was awarded, for our sustainable retail format.”

Shell won the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards, partly because of its development of new solutions for plastic waste.

How Shell is tackling plastic waste

Plastic bottles are a plague across the Philippines as much as the rest of the world, but it’s one of the closest countries to The Great Pacific Garbage Patch - a mass of plastic tangled in discarded fishing nets that's grown to become twice the size of Texas. Shell is working hard to contribute to solving the plastic waste problem by pursuing, recycling, upcycling and repurposing its plastic waste. In its partnerships with Green Antz, lubricant plastic bottles are collected at Shell stations and then repurposed into eco-bricks. “These eco-bricks are actually used to build our Shell sites,” Del Valle adds. “It’s a great way to promote the circular economy within the community and also make sure that we use plastic waste for sustainability reasons.”

Think of a plastic bottle and you will probably think of non-alcoholic beverage container, like Coca-Cola, which customers buy, consume and dispose of in Shell’s convenience store. The soft drink giant is aware of its plastic footprint and has set its global commitment to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle that sells in 2030. Coca-Cola partnered with Shell to install collection points for the bottles, reinforcing Shell's goal to develop a more efficient waste management system, particularly for the disposal of clear PET bottles sold in its stores.

“To date, we have 50 stores participating in the programme and equipped with recycling bins and materials for information, education and communication, which raises the awareness of our recyclability of clear PET bottles, while encouraging an active participation of the community,” says Del Valle.

