Shell’s 110-Year Mobility Journey in the Philippines

By Helen Sydney Adams
April 05, 2024
Shell’s Randy Del Valle on the future of mobility & sustainability goals, from traditional fuels to electric vehicle charging, solar panels & eco-bricks

Shell has been building its network in the Philippines for 110 years. From first selling kerosene, then oil and gas, in 2024 it's now EV chargers and battery swapping technology on offer. Across 7,000 islands, 95% of the Filipino population can reach a Shell station within 20km — a station which offers more than just fuel. 

Shell provides the best quality fuel for conventional cars and chargers for electric vehicles, as well as equipment for servicing and cleaning them. As fuel for the driver, the convenience stores attached to Shell’s stations offer a variety of food and drink options. Shell wants to help customers on their journey — whether they’re walking or cycling, driving a car or riding in one, in a truck or on a motorbike. Shell's core mission is to power the progress of the nation, by providing cleaner energy solutions.

Randy Del Valle is the General Manager for Mobility Philippines at Shell. He studied Chemical Engineering in the Philippines and later completed his MBA at London Business School. As a General Manager for the Mobility Philippines, Del Valle leads the entire ecosystem of Shell’s mobility stations across the country.

