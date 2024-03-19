Profile Picture

Shell Pilipinas Corp

Profile Picture

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies which serves more than 30 million customers across the world every day. While best known for its oil and gas offerings, Shell aims to meet the world’s growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally, and socially responsible. It has 86,000 employees working in 70 countries.

Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Shell Pilipinas Corp

View All

Shell’s 110-Year Mobility Journey in the Philippines

Shell’s Randy Del Valle on the future of mobility & sustainability goals, from traditional fuels to electric vehicle charging, solar panels & eco-bricks

Read more

Interviews with Shell Pilipinas Corp

View All

Randy Del Valle

Vice President and General Manager Shell Mobility Philippines Shell Pilipinas Corp.

Read more

Videos with Shell Pilipinas Corp

View All

Shell’s 110-Year Mobility Journey in the Philippines

Executives in Shell Pilipinas Corp

View All

Randy Del Valle

Vice President and General Manager Shell Mobility Philippines Shell Pilipinas Corp.

Read more