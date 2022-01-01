Smart Energy Articles

Hypervine works with Scottish Water on cutting carbon

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms

The complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Featured

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud

Featured

Infinity Park Derby spurs carbon neutral technology research

The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years

Predictive analytics and Machine Learning crucial to energy

Predictive analytics and Machine Learning are crucial to energy decarbonisation, according to a new report from data specialists CKDelta

Correla buys CloudKB to speed up smart energy adoption

Technology supplier Correla has acquired CloudKB in bid to transform the pace of smart meter, electric vehicle and heat pump adoption in the UK

5 Mins With ... Grace Rothery, UK Managing Director at ENSEK

Grace Rothery, UK Managing Director at ENSEK, reflects on the importance of data and personalisation in raising energy customers' experiences

How data-led development can build the green hydrogen sector

Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President, Planning, Simulation & Optimization Business at AVEVA, outlines the importance of data in green hydrogen's growth