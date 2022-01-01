Smart Energy Articles

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms…
Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry…
Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud…
The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years…
Predictive analytics and Machine Learning are crucial to energy decarbonisation, according to a new report from data specialists CKDelta…
Technology supplier Correla has acquired CloudKB in bid to transform the pace of smart meter, electric vehicle and heat pump adoption in the UK…
Grace Rothery, UK Managing Director at ENSEK, reflects on the importance of data and personalisation in raising energy customers' experiences…
Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President, Planning, Simulation & Optimization Business at AVEVA, outlines the importance of data in green hydrogen's growth…