ExxonMobil's Investment in its Fawley Petrochemical Refinery

Petrochemicals, the chemical products obtained from petroleum by refining, are used to manufacture the likes of plastics, medicines, cosmetics, solar power panels and wind turbines.

“Our economies are heavily dependent on petrochemicals, but the sector receives far less attention than it deserves,” Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. “Petrochemicals are one of the key blind spots in the global energy debate, especially given the influence they will exert on future energy trends.”

Fawley: Fuelling the future of energy

Representing a more than £800m (US$1bn) investment, the facility will help to meet Britain’s energy needs today and build the foundations for lower-carbon fuels in the future with addition of a new hydrogen plant.

Global engineering and project management company Kent is working in alliance with Taylor Woodrow and BGEN to deliver construction, completion and commissioning of a new Diesel Hydrotreater and a Steam Methane Reforming Hydrogen Plant at the site. The project is scheduled for completion next year and has been set in motion to enable the production of low-sulphur diesel in compliance with the 2025 Euro 7 emissions standards.