ExxonMobil's Procurement Commitment to Sustainable Energy
As one of the world's largest energy companies, ExxonMobil recognises the paramount importance of energy and has sustainability and resilience at its core.
One key part of the business that supports this mission is its procurement function composed of almost 2,000 people.
The company says it works to promote inclusive sourcing, the respect of human rights and is actively working to reduce impacts to the environment across its supply chain.
Procurement pivotal to ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil’s Vice President Global Procurement Pamela Skaufel emphasised the crucial role played by an energy company’s procurement function both for the business itself and the wider sector. By doing so, reliable supply of equipment, materials and services are secured and operational efficiency, project execution and competitiveness are vastly improved.
“We have responsibility for the full value chain,” she stated. “Compared to other oil and gas industries or other energy industries, where they may be focused on potentially one part of the value chain, we are sourcing everything for the entire value chain.”
Pamela is one of 100 women in procurement celebrated in Procurement Magazine’s Top 100 Women supplement.
“Getting comfortable with discomfort is part of being in a procurement role,” she told Energy Digital’s sister publication in honour of Women’s History Month. “Driving value is increasingly challenging but the flip side is — our talent, business acumen and desire to win has increased. It is my honour to lead our organisation of 1,900 people of procurement professionals at ExxonMobil, who are adding value every day.”
She also said in an interview with Beroe: “The ultimate goal is to ensure that the business can rely on procurement and factor in its contributions into planning and financial projections. Because we have such a large spend, it's really important that we're doing everything that we can to maximise the scale of ExxonMobil.”
How does procurement ensure reliable, sustainable and innovative energy?
Darren W Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, firmly believes that the company’s success is underpinned by its ability to deliver reliable, sustainable and innovative energy solutions.
“Access to reliable and affordable energy is essential to our daily lives and underpins economic and social progress around the world,” he said. “ExxonMobil is proud to contribute to this progress by reliably supplying the energy the world needs, strengthening global energy security and playing a leading role in the energy transition.”
This is accelerated by ExxonMobil’s procurement branch as its approach and results are integral to its ability to deliver services for customers that are constantly evolving thanks to ever-changing and growing demand.
As the largest oil and gas producer in the US, the company has invested in developing new energy resources for decades in a bid to meet society’s growing needs. This is not possible without ExxonMobil’s tight-knit supply chain and the work of its procurement teams to ensure all necessary goods and services for its operations are available.
