ExxonMobil's Procurement Commitment to Sustainable Energy

“We have responsibility for the full value chain,” she stated. “Compared to other oil and gas industries or other energy industries, where they may be focused on potentially one part of the value chain, we are sourcing everything for the entire value chain.”

Pamela is one of 100 women in procurement celebrated in Procurement Magazine’s Top 100 Women supplement.

“Getting comfortable with discomfort is part of being in a procurement role,” she told Energy Digital’s sister publication in honour of Women’s History Month. “Driving value is increasingly challenging but the flip side is — our talent, business acumen and desire to win has increased. It is my honour to lead our organisation of 1,900 people of procurement professionals at ExxonMobil, who are adding value every day.”

She also said in an interview with Beroe: “The ultimate goal is to ensure that the business can rely on procurement and factor in its contributions into planning and financial projections. Because we have such a large spend, it's really important that we're doing everything that we can to maximise the scale of ExxonMobil.”

How does procurement ensure reliable, sustainable and innovative energy?

Darren W Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, firmly believes that the company’s success is underpinned by its ability to deliver reliable, sustainable and innovative energy solutions.