Who is ExxonMobil’s Chairman and CEO Darren W Woods?

But that’s exactly what Darren W Woods does as Chairman and CEO of American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, the largest existing direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil.

Darren W Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil

Before taking on Exxon’s top job, Woods worked in a variety of senior leadership roles in numerous international business units. The in-depth knowledge, skill and understanding obtained throughout this wealth of experience is key to leading Exxon’s board in what is a complex landscape — whether that be in company operations, knowledge of global business, markets and strategy or experience leading transformational change.

One such achievement includes the launch of ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business, which is laser-focused on advancing solutions for a lower-emissions energy future. Since its establishment in 2021, Exxon’s pipeline of emission-reduction opportunities in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lower-emission fuels has grown significantly, which, in turn, helps lower society’s greenhouse gas emissions by providing solutions in growing markets for carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and biofuels.

Outside of ExxonMobil, Woods is a Member of Business Roundtable, Business Council, the former Chair of the American Petroleum Institute and Trustee at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. As well as this, he is part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.

About ExxonMobil

With a global industry-leading portfolio, Exxon is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. Its foundations are set in oil and gas, but, in keeping with the growing and universal need for energy, its focus is shifting to pioneer, research and pursue new technologies to reduce emissions and create and implement efficient, future-proof fuels. Its innovation and technology currently delivers energy by producing and selling crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

It has set itself, like many other oil and gas companies, the lofty goal of achieving net zero emissions from its operated assets — covering Scopes 1 and 2 — by 2050, and is working to set ambitious goals and roadmaps to approach applying this end point to include all its major operated assets.



