Technology & AI Articles

Hypervine works with Scottish Water on cutting carbon

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

The complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Japanese trading and investment conglomerate Mitsui & Co becomes the first international company to invest in renewable green hydrogen company Lhyfe

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Onshore wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power is to build a 2MW wave energy power plant in Port Adriano on Spain's Balearic Islands

Vattenfall starts wireless EV charging trials in Sweden

Vattenfall's three-year induction charging point project with partners involves charging pads embedded in Gothenburg streets

SGN secures £29.9mn funding for hydrogen transmission

SGN's funding from Ofgem and gas distribution companies will determine whether UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas