Technology & AI Articles

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms…
The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS…
Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry…
Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud…
Japanese trading and investment conglomerate Mitsui & Co becomes the first international company to invest in renewable green hydrogen company Lhyfe…
Onshore wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power is to build a 2MW wave energy power plant in Port Adriano on Spain's Balearic Islands…
Vattenfall's three-year induction charging point project with partners involves charging pads embedded in Gothenburg streets…
SGN's funding from Ofgem and gas distribution companies will determine whether UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas…