WUN: Broadening Diversity Across the Utilities Industry

It’s proven that having a more balanced workforce brings in varied perspectives which propels the fostering of innovation, enhances problem-solving, attracts more top talent and vastly improves employee satisfaction and retention.

Although progress is still to be made in diversifying the utilities workforce, particularly when it comes to female employment levels, International Energy Agency (IEA) research shows that women hold more senior executive positions in the utility industries than elsewhere in the energy sector.

This, however, does not shape up as well when compared to non-energy industries. Based on data from around 2,500 firms and more than 38,000 employees across energy and utilities, women make up only 13.9% of senior management, with other industries ranking at around 15.5%. Women in senior roles are better represented in the utilities sector at 17.1%, with electric utilities and independent power plants bringing up the rear at 16.5%. Natural gas utilities come in at 18%, with multiline utilities seeing just above 20% of its senior management made up of women.

Women in utilities: Making the industry a more diverse place

Sharon Sage is Senior Manager of Public Sector at EDF and Director of The Womens Utilities Network (WUN). She has worked with EDF for the best part of two decades and now manages the team who looks after Europe’s largest electricity contract.