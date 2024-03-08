Schneider Electric Female Execs on International Women’s Day

Now, she leads teams building the tech needed for the transition to a more electric, sustainable and digital world — working on intelligent grid-based solutions that reduce strain on the energy network, while optimising use of locally generated renewable energy.

Her colleague Kelly Becker, President of Schneider Electric’s operations in the UK and Ireland, is a driving force behind Schneider Electric’s ESG and business strategy and is instrumental in transforming building design, construction and maintenance to reduce waste and emissions.

Under Kelly’s stewardship, the company has ramped up its commitment to creating net-zero homes and businesses. A key champion of diversifying the workforce and opening up opportunities for women in engineering and technology, Becker is keen to see more women join in as the green economy continues to grow. Companies like Schneider Electric itself are driving this change, for example, with women making up 27% of its UK workforce, higher than the 20% average in these sectors.

In light of this, the pair share their views on how women not only benefit the energy sector, but give it fresh perspective, enable its innovation and continue to drive it to a brighter and greener future.

Nadège Petit, CIO at Schneider Electric