Top 10 leading carbon capture companies

What once seemed like a pipeline dream is slowly but surely turning into a sustainable reality - significant investments by major carbon capture companies have resulted in cheaper technologies, offering a promising future for both companies and technology in carbon capture projects. This presents new opportunities to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is crucial in achieving net-zero emissions.

Energy Digital Magazine takes a look at the top 10 carbon capture companies, by the amount of carbon captured per year.

Carbon capture per year (in tonnes of CO2): 4,000

Founded in 2010, Global Thermostat's DAC technology uses a patented process called the "Carbon dioxide Removal Assembly" (CDRA), which involves capturing CO2 using a proprietary adsorbent material that is regenerated by a low-grade heat source. The CO2 is then compressed and can be utilised in various applications, such as in enhanced oil recovery, cement production, or as a feedstock for the production of renewable fuels.

Global Thermostat has partnerships with various organisations and companies, including ExxonMobil, which has invested in the company and is exploring the use of its DAC technology for carbon capture and utilisation.





Carbon capture per year (in tonnes of CO2): 4,000



Climeworks is a Swiss company that specializes in direct air capture (DAC) technology, which involves extracting carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. Founded in 2009 by Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher, the company has become a prominent player in the carbon capture industry.

Climeworks has several DAC facilities around the world, including in Switzerland, Italy, and Iceland, and it has partnerships with various organisations and companies, such as Audi, Microsoft, and Swiss Re, to advance the development and deployment of carbon capture technology.