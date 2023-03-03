ABB and Pace CCS partner to drive carbon capture and storage

In an effort to enhance the accessibility and affordability of capturing, transporting, and storing industrial carbon dioxide emissions, ABB has entered into a partnership agreement with Pace CCS, a leading global provider of engineering solutions in this market.

By leveraging their respective expertise, ABB and Pace CCS aim to simplify the implementation of CCS infrastructure for industrial companies by reducing the CAPEX and operational investment required to enter this market.

The process of CCS involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes, transporting them via pipeline or ship, and storing them underground. To achieve their net-zero goals, countries need to increase their uptake of CCS by 120 times by 2050, as per a McKinsey & Company analysis. Successful implementation of CCS could lead to a 45% reduction in carbon emissions generated by the industrial sector alone.

