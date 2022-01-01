Utilities Articles

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms…
National Grid expects to report higher than expected profits in its UK transmission business when it posts its full year results in May…
Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry…
Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud…
Siemens Energy to build two stations for NeuConnect Interconnector HVDC link which will transfer 1.4GW of electricity between UK and Germany…
The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years…
The public body, which will look at the UK's energy system as a whole, comes ahead of the Energy Security Strategy which will be published on Thursday…
As the UK energy price cap increases swing into effect today, industry sources say it presents new opportunities for technology and smart energy suppliers…