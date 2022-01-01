Utilities Articles

Hypervine works with Scottish Water on cutting carbon

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms

National Grid to report higher profits in UK business

National Grid expects to report higher than expected profits in its UK transmission business when it posts its full year results in May

The complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Featured

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud

Featured

First electricity link between UK and Germany in mid 2020s

Siemens Energy to build two stations for NeuConnect Interconnector HVDC link which will transfer 1.4GW of electricity between UK and Germany

Featured

Infinity Park Derby spurs carbon neutral technology research

The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years

Featured

UK launches Future System Operator to oversee energy system

The public body, which will look at the UK's energy system as a whole, comes ahead of the Energy Security Strategy which will be published on Thursday

Featured

Next six months 'momentous' for UK net zero targets

As the UK energy price cap increases swing into effect today, industry sources say it presents new opportunities for technology and smart energy suppliers