Sustainability Articles

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms…
Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry…
Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud…
The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years…
Energy efficiency and cuts in energy consumption can be achieved using digital technologies, says IPCC Working Group III Vice Chair Diana Ürge-Vorsatz…
Collaboration between Sempra Infrastructure and Korea Gas Corporation covers LNG, carbon capture and sequestration, and hydrogen infrastructure…
Elena Previtera, Senior Partner at Reply, details the company’s Snam partnership and how it is helping to transform the energy and utility sector…
Brussels drivers face fines of €345 (£291) if they fail to comply with low emission zone charging rules according to research from confused.com…