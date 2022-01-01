Sustainability Articles

Hypervine works with Scottish Water on cutting carbon

Cleantech construction startup Hypervine uses AI and blockchain to provide end-to-end site data, and measurable site metrics, for construction firms

The complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Andrew Docherty and Dan Sizer from leading IP and trademarks firm Marks & Clerk, on the overlooked complications of 3D printing in the energy industry

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Avanade designed and built the first phase of cloud migration by bringing together components from HPC’s existing infrastructure and Azure Cloud

Infinity Park Derby spurs carbon neutral technology research

The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years

Digital technology key to energy efficiency says IPCC

Energy efficiency and cuts in energy consumption can be achieved using digital technologies, says IPCC Working Group III Vice Chair Diana Ürge-Vorsatz

Sempra Infrastructure and KOGAS sign low-carbon MoU

Collaboration between Sempra Infrastructure and Korea Gas Corporation covers LNG, carbon capture and sequestration, and hydrogen infrastructure

Reply helps Snam transform the energy and utility sector

Elena Previtera, Senior Partner at Reply, details the company’s Snam partnership and how it is helping to transform the energy and utility sector

Brussels toughest on low emission zone charges

Brussels drivers face fines of €345 (£291) if they fail to comply with low emission zone charging rules according to research from confused.com