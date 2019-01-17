Aligned Energy: The Rise of the Adaptive Data Center

With Aligned Energy’s clients firmly in mind, Schaap’s the decision to choose Virginia was primarily based on its location - central to the biggest networks. “We decided on our particular location in Virginia because it’s in proximity to one of the highest networked pathways in the nation. We're in the middle of all the biggest networks,” says Schaap. “It’s been fantastic for us because our existing clients can't wait for us to get there and we're already active with lots of discussions that are quite advanced on our first chunk of capacity. We expect the site to be live, with active customers late in summer 2019.”

Sustainability in the data center space

With the importance of remaining sustainable a key priority for Aligned Energy, the company’s data center platform and dynamic infrastructure have been designed with the future in mind in order to address the unpredictable usage and growth models that are becoming table stakes in today’s deployments.

Technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI/ML, blockchain, and more are generating exponentially more heat in the same cubic area. This is why access to green energy and the ability to accommodate exponential platform growth are becoming increasingly important. ​ Schaap believes that implementing technology that is adaptable, efficient and dynamic allows the company to give its clients peace of mind about the future ahead.

“If you're in a climate like Virginia, water shouldn't really be a problem. However, these assets are long-term, and no one has any idea if in 10 years’ time Virginia may go into a drought season. We actually have the ability to turn off our water usage and still run a dry solution. There are no other companies that we know of that have anything like that,” he affirms. “I believe it's very innovative and clients love it because they don't ever want to move out of a data center. They can literally come in today and not have to worry about what lies around the corner in two years, five years, 10 years, even 15 years from now. Clients want stability, predictability and a partner that provides them with a path to the future as well as peace of mind. Our continued growth and solid capital foundation have enabled us to be that stable partner for our customers. On the innovation side, our focus is on removing any potential concerns that our customers may have in five or 10 years from now. No one else can really do that apart from Aligned.”

Future plans

With the future in mind, Schaap affirms Aligned Energy remains on the lookout for potential expansion opportunities outside of its existing U.S. locations in Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, and Salt Lake City, UT, as well as abroad. “We’re actively looking for the next opportunity all the time and we’re really interested in what our clients are doing so we ensure we spend a lot of time talking to them directly,” says Schaap. “We will also use our great capital and infrastructure to go a little bit further and be more responsive to our core elements. I believe you'll see us continue to grow and continue to land into new markets. As we move forward, expanding internationally is absolutely on our radar and we're ensuring that we pay close attention to the latest trends worldwide.”

Schaap believes that the company’s success is largely due to the great teamwork and drive within Aligned Energy, which have enabled customers’ needs to be met. “The team here is so important. We're attracting and retaining great talent and the culture is focused on innovation, inclusion and customer-centric support. Everybody wants to go to sleep at night knowing that they did right by the clients,” explains Schaap. “We empower teams to execute and perform on behalf of the clients. You don't have to ask for permission or forgiveness as long as you're taking care of the customer. Through our empowerment program, we've emboldened a lot of our operations and site teams to make sure that they're serving the clients' needs immediately.”