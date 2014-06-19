19 June 2014

As Italy's largest power company, Enel is a leading integrated player in the market of power and gas and is integral to Europe and Latin America. With a market in operation in 40 countries across 4 continents, Enel oversees power generation from over 98 GW of net installed capacity. Enel also distributes electricity and gas through a network spanning around 1.9 million km to serve around 61 million customers nationally.

 

