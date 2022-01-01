Enel X

A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X manages services such as demand response for 7.7 GW of total capacity at global level and 195 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as around 245,000 electric vehicle charging points made available around the globe1. With a strategy geared towards digitalization, sustainability and innovation, Enel X offers a closely interconnected ecosystem of solutions, which turn energy into new opportunities in various sectors: electric mobility, public and private energy efficiency, as well as artificial intelligence and data analysis services, energy consulting and financial services.