E.ON is one of the world's largest investor-owned power and gas companies. At facilities across Europe, Russia, and North America, our more than 62,000 employees generated more than EUR122.5 billion in sales in 2013. We have an ambitious objective: to make energy cleaner and better wherever we operate. Going forward, we intend to expand our business outside Europe. Our new strategy, whose motto is cleaner & better energy, will transform E.ON into a global provider of specialized energy solutions. The new E.ON will benefit our employees, customers, and investors alike.

Led by management in Düsseldorf, the E.ON Group is segmented into global units (by function) and regional units (by country). Five global units manage our generation portfolio, renewables business, global commodities, new-build projects and innovative technology, and exploration and production business. Eleven regional units manage our retail operations, regional energy networks, and distributed-generation activities in Europe. We're also engaged in power generation and wholesale power marketing in Russia, a special-focus country. With the entry into the energy markets in Brazil and Turkey, E.ON has also successfully stepped into new regions with high growth rates, building new foundations for future earnings. Group-wide entities deliver support functions like IT and procurement.