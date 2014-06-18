18 June 2014

"At Iberdrola we are proud of ourselves and of the future we are building. We have done a good job. And we will continue to do a great job to meet the new challenges facing us."

 

Iberdrola has undergone a wide-ranging transformation over the last ten years which has enabled it to advance through the ranks to become the number one Spanish energy group, a world leader in wind energy, and one of the world's top power companies.

 

The company has achieved this position by means of a long-term industrial project which is sound, profitable and creates value, rooted in a strategy of sustainable growth, and by working every day to offer more respectful energy sources. After more than 150 years moving forward, the company has now laid the firm foundations for its future growth.

 

