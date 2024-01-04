2023 was a ‘breakthrough year’ for offshore digitisation

“The industry is moving,” Aarset added. “More than ever before developers are more eager to adopt solutions and services for optimising operations and maintenance. Beyond that, digital business models are now being embraced and appreciated for the value they add across a wide range of industries and regions.”

Miros’ wave and current measurement technology is continuing to inform operations across the world, whether that be vessels and offshore wind projects in Europe or oil and gas operations in Brazil. For Miros, this is expected to grow from 2024 onwards as the industry becomes more aware of the value of real-time measurements over forecasts.

In a bid to get ahead of the curve — or wave, in Miros’ case — the company is laser-focused on bringing next generation wave and vessel motion prediction to market, with key offshore customers being early adopters of the technology. It is a technology development that will take shape further in 2024.

Jonas Røstad, Miros’ CCO, said: “Unquestionably, 2023 has been a real breakthrough year for the adoption of digitalisation in the offshore space, with a real uptake for our as-a-service solution.”

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.