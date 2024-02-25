Aramco: Behind the World’s Largest Energy Company by Revenue

Using its platform as one of the world’s biggest money-making companies, Aramco is committed to playing a leading role in the energy transition, highlighting its place and responsibility in helping the world achieve a net zero economy.

In a bid to solve some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges, Aramco believes oil and gas, with the aid of technological innovations, are essential in completing the highly-anticipated global energy transition.

Although this may strike some as an unusual approach, there is reasoning behind this statement.

“We’re transitioning. And transitioning means that even our oil company — which used to be an oil company — became a hydrocarbon company. Now it’s becoming an energy company,” said Saudi prince and Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Dhahran.

This comes as the leader highlights Aramco’s investments in petrochemicals and renewables as well as oil and gas. From this standpoint, the company takes the stance that, because oil and gas will continue as sources of energy as the world navigates the road towards decarbonisation and net zero alternatives, all roads to the run through the oil and gas industry.

This marks a huge shift for Aramco, a state-owned company, because Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest crude exporter. The nation as a whole plans to fully decarbonise by 2060, with Aramco setting itself the goal of reaching operational net-zero emissions 10 years prior.

Aramco has sectioned its transition actions into five key areas:

Mobile carbon capture

Transportation

Nonmetallic solutions

Blue hydrogen and blue ammonia

Crude oil and chemicals

It is working on innovative and cost-effective solutions for carbon management, focusing on CO2 capture and sequestration, emissions reduction and driving efficiency.

Aramco, a founding member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), member of the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) and the Petroleum Environmental Research Forum, works to share its ideas and knowledge industry-wide, acknowledging the energy transition is something that must be tackled collectively and head-on.

