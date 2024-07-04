Celebrating 10 Years of Energy Digital Magazine
As you may have seen in the special June edition of Energy Digital Magazine, this summer we celebrate 10 years since our publication was founded.
The first issue of Energy Digital was published in July 2014 and, in the decade that followed, we have observed, acknowledged and applauded the progress of the energy industry in all its forms, from renewables to oil and gas.
As highlighted in the foreword of the latest edition of the magazine, both our magazine and the energy industry have changed drastically since Energy Digital’s inception, with the energy space driven to dizzying new heights thanks to technology advancements, motivated by looming sustainability goals.
A decade of Energy Digital
In commemoration of the energy industry’s sustainability pledges and progress, as well as the technological innovation and booming expansion that propels it, we reflect back on Energy Digital’s rich history.
Our title has grown into a vibrant community and trusted space for knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration, something that will continue on from this anniversary, keeping Energy Digital as a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.
Energy Digital’s trailblazers
Our lifetime of achievement segment — previously known as trailblazer — celebrates industry professionals forging a pioneering path, setting exemplary examples for others and making the telecommunications sector a better place.
At Energy Digital, we take time each issue to shine a spotlight on some of the industry’s brightest stars. Here are some from the last few years:
June 2024: Ignacio Galán, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola
Energy and utilities companies make up some of the most valuable and profitable in the world, according to Forbes. Among the ranks is Iberdrola, the Spanish electric and utilities business that has seen a transformation like no other. And that transformation has taken shape under the leadership of its Executive Chairman Ignacio Galán.
Often applauded as the engineer behind Iberdrola’s rejuvenation, Ignacio has earned a reputation for revolutionising Iberdrola from what was widely regarded as a second-tier Spanish company to a global ‘major new utility’, among the world’s largest.
December 2023: Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA)
At the helm of a global energy institution as a critical decision-maker, the IEA’s Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol influences a major evolution across the energy industry.
Fatih comes from humble beginnings as a dedicated Junior Analyst with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and began his tenure as Executive Director of the international agency in 2015, commencing an incredible journey of industry influence.
His climate advocacy and commitment can be seen across the industry, often sharing his thoughts on the direction of the global energy sector via the IEA in the form of analysis of new developments, global news, major events and opportunities across all facets.
August 2023: Mike Wirth, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron
With a career journey one of loyalty and service, Mike Wirth has worked for multinational energy corporation Chevron since 1982. From responsibilities as President of Global Supply and Trading to his long-standing position as Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, Mike has been a part of more than 40 years of development with the business.
He’s at the helm of one of the most established energy firms in the world and takes pride in working with an invested team of engineers, analysts, scientists, business professionals and environmentalists to secure energy for the future while delivering a strategy for sustainable transition and long-term energy wealth.
November 2021: Jackie Barry Hamilton, CFO of Sense
Sense’s mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. As CFO, Jackie Barry Hamilton helps expand Sense’s footprint and growth to make homes more intelligent and a key part of the energy transition.
Jackie started her career at Corporate Software, where she rose through the ranks in finance to become the company’s CFO.
September 2021: Andrew Swiger, former SVP of ExxonMobil
Retiring in 2021 after four decades of loyal service, ExxonMobil’s former SVP Andrew Swiger joined Mobil in 1978 after receiving a petroleum engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines.
The 43-year career that ensued saw him hold a series of upstream and corporate assignments before moving to downstream in 1996 as General Manager of the Jorong refinery and petrochemical plant in Singapore.
In 1999, he became President and General Manager of Mobil Oil Canada and was later appointed Corporate Production Advisor at ExxonMobil’s headquarters in Irving, Texas. He then went on to become Production VP for Africa, Production VP for Europe/Caspian Russian region and EVP ExxonMobil Production. Following this, Andrew became President of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing in 2006 and SVP and Member of the management committee in 2009, as well as Principal Financial Officer in 2013.
A year in covers
With this month’s special edition featuring Energy Digital’s first-ever moving cover, we look back at the covers of the last 12 months.
June 2024 - click here to see it move!
April 2024
February 2024
December 2023
October 2023
August 2023
The next edition of Energy Digital will go live later this month.
More to come
Here are the essential diary dates for the rest of 2024 and into 2025.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
