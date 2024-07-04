Celebrating 10 Years of Energy Digital Magazine

As highlighted in the foreword of the latest edition of the magazine, both our magazine and the energy industry have changed drastically since Energy Digital’s inception, with the energy space driven to dizzying new heights thanks to technology advancements, motivated by looming sustainability goals.



A decade of Energy Digital

In commemoration of the energy industry’s sustainability pledges and progress, as well as the technological innovation and booming expansion that propels it, we reflect back on Energy Digital’s rich history.

Our title has grown into a vibrant community and trusted space for knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration, something that will continue on from this anniversary, keeping Energy Digital as a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.

Energy Digital’s trailblazers

Our lifetime of achievement segment — previously known as trailblazer — celebrates industry professionals forging a pioneering path, setting exemplary examples for others and making the telecommunications sector a better place.

At Energy Digital, we take time each issue to shine a spotlight on some of the industry’s brightest stars. Here are some from the last few years:

June 2024: Ignacio Galán, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola

Read the article here.