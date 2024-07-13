Driving Energy Efficiency at the Paris 2024 Olympics

From the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee headquarters to the event sites, the electricity supplied by EDF for this summer’s Games will be 100% renewable, the French provider has declared. Certified of French origin, its traceability is especially guaranteed using a blockchain specially designed for the energy sector, it said.

A showcase of what is possible

“Paris 2024, with the first Olympic Games fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020, promises to deliver spectacular Games that are more responsible, more sustainable and more inclusive,” said the Paris 2024 organising committee.

“The organisers have laid out a cutting-edge plan to halve the Games-related carbon footprint compared to previous Games, with innovative solutions for energy, food, venues, transport and digital services.”

With this in mind, Paris targets a 50% reduction in carbon emissions, using the average of London 2012 and Rio 2016 — Tokyo 2020 is omitted due to its lack of spectators — as a baseline.

Off the back of this, the Paris 2024 Olympics has established a comprehensive carbon budget that encompasses all aspects of the Games — from construction and energy to transport, catering and procurement — and includes measuring indirect, Scope 3 emissions such as spectator travel.