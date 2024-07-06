Energy in Motorsport: What Does the Future Look Like?
Extreme H, a ground-breaking new hydrogen racing series, has unveiled its Pioneer 25 hydrogen race car - marking a world first.
The car harnesses green hydrogen, created by electrolysers used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen without any greenhouse gas emissions.
The launch has prompted the energy and automotive industries to rethink their approaches to sustainable energy and has reignited debates around hydrogen and lithium batteries and the place of green energy in the motorsport world.
What is special about the Pioneer 25?
The Pioneer 25, designed and manufactured by Spark Racing Technology, has been equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio, Extreme H’s Official Fuel Cell Provider.
The car features front and rear eMotors, both of which produce 200kW of power. It also has a maximum power output of 400kW and top speed of 200Kph.
“We’ve demonstrated electric vehicles can cope with very harsh environments and racing in hard conditions in Extreme E, so moving to Extreme H is a natural progression,” says Mark Grain, Extreme H’s Technical Director.
“We want to demonstrate to the world that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be exciting, they can be rugged and they can be very robust.
“We want to carry through that development with the Pioneer 25.”
The company hasn’t come up with this overnight. In fact, it boasts its own Scientific Committee, which consists of leading academics who advise on the series’ education and research programmes, event logistics and impact.
It also recommends positive legacy initiatives to support local communities in each race location.
The company launched, alongside the FIA, the Hydrogen Hub, which brings together their collective expertise in a strategic alliance, to evaluate any developments and potential applications for hydrogen within motorsport and the wider mobility sector.
“This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport,” says Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E and Extreme H.
“Hydrogen fuel cells offer a remarkable opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint and promote clean energy solutions, and we are proud to lead this charge with Extreme H.
“We are undoubtedly hydrogen pioneers, the first in this space, and we are excited to showcase the potential of an element that, in large parts, remains a hugely untapped resource.
“The large-scale adoption of hydrogen could have enormous benefits not just across motorsport and the automotive industry, but unearth a wealth of positive benefits for the future of the planet.
“Our evolution to Extreme H makes us the first-ever testbed of hydrogen technology in motorsport – not only in our racing cars, but also transportation, infrastructure, refuelling processes and safety regulations. It’s a ground-breaking initiative.
“Our racing series has always been unique, but its future as Extreme H undoubtedly marks Racing’s New Frontier.”
The lithium-hydrogen energy debate
While this sounds incredibly promising, hydrogen cars use more energy than battery cars as they run at lower efficiency levels than direct charging.
This type of comparison has sparked an ongoing debate about which is more sustainable and, as a consequence, which energy source businesses should be integrating into our transportation, mobility and leisure.
- In a fuel cell, hydrogen reacts with oxygen from the air in the presence of a catalyst, which is usually made from platinum. This catalyst then strips electrons that run through an electric circuit, charging a battery that can power an electric motor.
- The main problem suppliers find with hydrogen cars is in the transportation of the clean hydrogen as it is highly flammable and must be stored under pressure.
- It also carries less energy, per unit volume, than fossil fuels- meaning it would require significantly more tankers, unless on-site electrolysers are used.
Meanwhile, traditional Lithium-ion batteries are used in EVs because they have high energy density, perform well at high temperatures, have a low self-discharge rate and are able to withstand many charge cycles while retaining almost all of their original capacity.
However, one of the primary reasons that lithium (non-rechargeable) and lithium-ion (rechargeable) batteries are considered to be harmful is because the extraction of lithium is at best unsustainable and at worst is damaging to the environment.
- Salt flat brine extraction, when lithium is recovered by pumping salt water from underground brine reservoirs found along the borders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. These areas are estimated to contain 67% of the world's lithium resource. Over 12-18 months the water gradually evaporates, leaving behind highly concentrated lithium.
- Open-pit mining, which usually takes place in Australia. Once the lithium ore is mined, it is crushed and heated to a high temperature. The ore is then cooled and milled before being heated once again with sulphuric acid.
Due to the limited amount of lithium on the earth, many have pointed out neither options are sustainable in the long-term - hence the search for alternative fuel, such as hydrogen.
However, many industry leaders seem resistant to the idea, with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, having commented that “hydrogen will not be used meaningfully in transport. It shouldn't be”.
Extreme H works closely with F1 and Formula E, however it seems the race’s big brands are less interested in their innovation.
Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has stated he “remains focused on Formula One because that’s where we see a lot of traction. Formula E is not so nice. I mean, the appeal is not so strong”.
The statement comes despite the opening of Ferrari’s state-of-the-art e-building, set to manufacture the company’s first all-electric sports car.
Energy in motorsport is an evolving picture
Racing events like Formula E, Extreme E and Rallycross are pioneering battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) racing. However, BEV racing faces challenges such as range anxiety and frequent refuelling, deterring major events from fully adopting electric vehicles.
High-performance races like Formula 1 find fully electric cars lacking in endurance, a problem the Pioneer 25 hopes to solve. Its hydrogen fuel cells offer faster refuelling and maintain the noise levels crucial for the racing experience, enhancing the thrill for fans.
Extreme E will launch Extreme H, the first championship using hydrogen fuel cell technology, in 2024 - making waves in the motorsport industry and creating ripples across the energy sector.
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.