Energy in Motorsport: What Does the Future Look Like?

“We want to demonstrate to the world that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be exciting, they can be rugged and they can be very robust.



“We want to carry through that development with the Pioneer 25.”

The company hasn’t come up with this overnight. In fact, it boasts its own Scientific Committee, which consists of leading academics who advise on the series’ education and research programmes, event logistics and impact.

It also recommends positive legacy initiatives to support local communities in each race location.

The company launched, alongside the FIA, the Hydrogen Hub, which brings together their collective expertise in a strategic alliance, to evaluate any developments and potential applications for hydrogen within motorsport and the wider mobility sector.

“This launch is not just about a new vehicle; it’s about pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport,” says Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E and Extreme H.