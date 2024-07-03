Google's 13% Emissions Rise: Can AI & Data Centres be Green?

They said: “Scaling AI and using it to accelerate climate action is as crucial as addressing its environmental impact.” They emphasise the development of the Trillium, a sixth-generation TPU that is more than 67% more energy-efficient than its predecessor and other practices that can reduce AI training energy by up to 100 times and emissions by up to 1,000 times.

Google data centres are approximately 1.8 times more energy efficient than typical enterprise data centres. Additionally, AI has the potential to mitigate 5% to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The report identifies three key areas where AI is advancing climate action:

Organising information: AI-powered fuel-efficient routing analyses traffic, terrain and vehicle engines to suggest the most efficient routes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly Improving prediction: A global hydrological AI model predicts floods up to seven days in advance in more than 80 countries, using publicly available data Better optimisation: The Green Light tool helps optimise traffic light timing, reducing stop-and-go traffic and fuel consumption.

Challenges and the path forward

Despite these advancements, the report highlights ongoing challenges. In 2023, data centre electricity consumption grew by 17%, even with a 100% global renewable energy match. The future environmental impact of AI remains uncertain, influenced by AI adoption rates, mitigation strategies and ongoing innovation.