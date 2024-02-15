Honeywell Powers First-of-its-Kind Hydrogen Project

“With more cost-effective long-distance transport, our Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier provides a method of more closely matching international supply and demand for hydrogen which enables hydrogen to play a critical role in the energy mix as we move toward lower-carbon economies.”

Those are the words of Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. “By providing solutions to help overcome the challenges of hydrogen transportation, Honeywell is supporting ENEOS in transitioning to a hydrogen-powered future.”

This statement comes as news emerges that Honeywell today announced that ENEOS, a leading energy company in Japan, will develop the world’s first commercial scale Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) project, using Honeywell technologies.

The LOHC solution enables the long-distance transportation of clean hydrogen and can help meet the growing requirements for hydrogen use. It also supports Honeywell’s alignment of its three main focuses of automation, the future of aviation and energy transition.

What is a LOHC solution?

In the Honeywell LOHC solution, hydrogen gas is combined chemically through the Honeywell Toluene Hydrogenation process into methylcyclohexane (MCH) — which Honeywell calls a convenient liquid carrier — compatible with existing infrastructure.

Then, hydrogen will be exported from these specialist sites — much like the way petrochemical products are handled — to ENEOS in Japan in the form of MCH. It will then be recovered using the Honeywell MCH Dehydrogenation process and released for use. The toluene can be sent back for additional cycles.

This is one of a variety of hydrogen transportation projects on which Honeywell and ENEOS are joining forces. This is part of efforts to transition toward more environmentally-friendly energy sources.

Honeywell and the energy transition