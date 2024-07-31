How Nagarro is Energising Digital Transformation Journeys
By integrating advanced technologies such as IoT, big data analytics and AI, Nagarro — a digital product engineering leader — helps drive the transition to sustainable energy practices and supports the goal of environmental sustainability.
Its specialism in digital product engineering, enterprise solutions, managed services and technology consulting has allowed Nagarro to become a significant player in the tech industry, delivering high-quality software and IT services to clients worldwide.
Nagarro: Solutions for energy and utilities
Nagarro — whose revenue crossed the US$1bn mark at the end of the 2023 financial year — enables energy and utility companies to overcome the challenges of the demanding, evolving and turbulent energy landscape by tapping into strategic opportunities that address operational challenges.
Thanks to its proven and results-oriented frameworks, approaches and solutions across the value chain, Nagarro leverages its decades of experience and solutions specialisation to realise and transform visions for the smart, future-focused ecosystem.
“From power generation to retail and consumer services, utility companies can use digital technologies to create meaningful impact, unlock new efficiencies and reduce material consumption and energy usage across the value chain for a climate-positive future,” Nagarro’s Associate Principal Consultant, Energy & Utilities Rahul Sethi said.
How does Nagarro contribute to the energy and utilities space?
With the energy and utilities sector facing more disruption now than ever before — thanks in part to the ever-growing energy needs, the shift towards sustainable and clean energy and technological innovations — Nagarro’s energy management systems optimise power distribution and consumption, while IoT and analytics, for example, enhance real-time monitoring.
Nagarro helps the sector tackle one of the most pressing issues of the decade, ensuring renewable energy integration and subsequently securing a stable supply with the support of grid and energy storage solutions. Nagarro’s green IT practices and carbon footprint reduction contribute to sustainable operations for its clients and, by developing intelligent infrastructure for smart cities and offering consulting services, Nagarro helps organisations implement effective sustainability strategies.
For Nagarro, as with many across the energy and utilities industries, a technology-driven approach — backed by its 18,000-strong workforce, 13,000 of whom are based in India — is the main propeller driving efficiency and sustainability.
Technology is revolutionising the future of the energy landscape
“Our projects with Nagarro were an amazing journey overall,” said Anshoo Pandey, Head of Digital Transformation at commercial battery storage systems company TESVOLT.
“We were clearly in the need of a complete digital transformation and wanted to streamline all our platforms and technologies.
That’s when Nagarro came in.”
Showing the proof is in the pudding, Nagarro supplies solutions and works alongside household names to enhance user experience.
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- Vizix
- Google Glass
Generative AI shaping sustainability across energy and utilities
Believing that embracing AI is not merely an option but a strategic enabler for achieving the industry’s goals of decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitalisation, Nagarro is steadfast in its commitment to leveraging intelligence — including Generative AI — to revolutionise energy and utilities.
“Effective integration of GenAI across the E&U value chain requires a strategic approach that focuses on organisational goals and readiness, aligns with existing processes and navigates industry-specific challenges,” the company said.
“While AI is reshaping our daily experiences, GenAI stands at the forefront, serving as the interface for this transformation, built on the solid foundation of an enterprise's technology and data maturity.”
Benefits of embracing GenAI, according to Nagarro, include:
- Boosting operational efficiency: For example, by streamlining tasks, eliminating inefficiencies and accelerating operations
- Providing an interactive experience: This is achieved by curating experiences and making them personalised and intuitive which, as a result, enhances engagement, deepens connections and transforms all touchpoints
- Underpins data-driven decision making: With reams of data at one's fingerprints in this digital age, GenAI creates an ecosystem where data is transformed into actionable intelligence.
Nagarro’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies ensures it remains at the forefront of revolutionising energy and utilities, all while driving the sector toward a sustainable and climate-positive future.
