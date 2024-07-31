How Nagarro is Energising Digital Transformation Journeys

How does Nagarro contribute to the energy and utilities space?

With the energy and utilities sector facing more disruption now than ever before — thanks in part to the ever-growing energy needs, the shift towards sustainable and clean energy and technological innovations — Nagarro’s energy management systems optimise power distribution and consumption, while IoT and analytics, for example, enhance real-time monitoring.

Nagarro helps the sector tackle one of the most pressing issues of the decade, ensuring renewable energy integration and subsequently securing a stable supply with the support of grid and energy storage solutions. Nagarro’s green IT practices and carbon footprint reduction contribute to sustainable operations for its clients and, by developing intelligent infrastructure for smart cities and offering consulting services, Nagarro helps organisations implement effective sustainability strategies.

For Nagarro, as with many across the energy and utilities industries, a technology-driven approach — backed by its 18,000-strong workforce, 13,000 of whom are based in India — is the main propeller driving efficiency and sustainability.

Technology is revolutionising the future of the energy landscape

“Our projects with Nagarro were an amazing journey overall,” said Anshoo Pandey, Head of Digital Transformation at commercial battery storage systems company TESVOLT.