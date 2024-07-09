Huawei's Smart Infrastructure Boosts Power Intelligence

Countries around the world are displaying the ways in which they are meeting their electricity demand with renewable sources, whether Albania, Iceland or Uruguay. These are examples of places achieving nearly 100% reliance on hydro, wind, solar and geothermal sources.

Globally, other nations are also rapidly transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable capacity in the power sector reached 3,870GW in 2023, making up 86% of additional capacity.

This large-scale shift toward renewable energy is driven by a worldwide commitment to carbon neutrality. There are, however, challenges that stand in the way, including unpredictability in supply and the need for effective surplus energy management during peak production.

Addressing these issues requires innovative solutions and smart infrastructure. This is the view of David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit, who emphasises the importance of integrating digitalisation with electric power scenarios to maximise the value of intelligence.

“The main challenge for future power systems lies in transitioning from load-based power generation in certain environments to source-grid-load-storage interaction in uncertain environments,” he says in an exclusive interview with Energy Digital.