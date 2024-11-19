How Ingka's Huge Investment in Smart Energy Will Be Spent

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, is taking bold steps by investing US$1.6bn to end the use of direct fossil fuels across its operations.

With this investment, Ingka is targeting a whopping 85% reduction in climate footprint from its own activities by 2030, starting from a 2016 baseline.

A twofold approach: Increasing efficiency and utilising renewables

The new commitment involves US$1.6bn earmarked for advancements in energy efficiency and innovative renewable heating and cooling technologies.



This most recent boost in funding follows on from a huge US$8bn already pledged towards offsite renewable energy production.

Therefore, with a combined total of US$9.6bn, Ingka Group solidifies its position as a formidable force in the corporate shift towards renewable energy.

Simon Henzell-Thomas, Ingka Group's Global Director of Climate and Nature, says: "Heating and cooling are currently our largest driver of emissions within our own operations.

"These efforts align with our broader agenda to cut our total climate footprint in all scopes by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050."